Mirati Therapeutics Appoints David Meek as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced the appointment of David Meek as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mr. Meek will also join the Company’s Board of Directors. Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D. will continue to lead the research and development (R&D) organization as president, founder and head of R&D. Dr. Baum will remain on the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Meek has over thirty years of industry experience, where he held various global executive leadership positions in large pharmaceutical and commercial-stage biotechnology companies focused on oncology, including as CEO of Ipsen, a leading global biopharmaceutical company.

