Neurelis Initiates Study Of VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) In Children With Seizure Clusters Aged Two To Five

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurelis, Inc. announced today that it has initiated a clinical program to investigate the use of VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) in children with epilepsy aged two to five as a treatment for seizure clusters. VALTOCO is currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters or acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from an individual’s usual seizure pattern in patients with epilepsy 6 years of age and older. Safety and effectiveness of VALTOCO in pediatric patients below the age of 6 have not been established.

