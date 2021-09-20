Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Immunotherapeutic Effects of Pelareorep Combined with Radiotherapy

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB: SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic immunotherapeutic effects of pelareorep combined with radiotherapy in a murine cancer model. The data were featured in a poster presentation at The International Conference on Immunotherapy Radiotherapy Combinations, which took place in Paris, France from September 14 – 17, 2021. Preclinical studies presented in the poster evaluated various treatment combinations of pelareorep, ionizing radiation (radiotherapy), and anti-PD-1 therapy in mice with two bilateral tumors, each located subcutaneously (under the skin) on a different side of the body. Radiotherapy and/or pelareorep treatment was delivered locally to one tumor (denoted the primary tumor), while the second tumor (denoted the abscopal tumor) was not directly exposed to either therapy. Anti-PD-1 therapy was delivered systemically.

