Oncternal Therapeutics and Celularity Enter into Research Collaboration to Evaluate Targeted Placental-Derived Cellular Therapies

SAN DIEGO and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncternal”) (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, and Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”) (Nasdaq: CELU), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic therapies, today announced they have entered into a research collaboration to evaluate placental derived-cellular therapies targeting receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1). As part of the collaboration, Celularity will explore the use of Oncternal’s ROR1-targeted monoclonal antibody, cirmtuzumab, in combination with Celularity’s natural killer cells. ROR1 targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) gene modification will also be explored in Celularity’s CYNK natural killer cell and CyCART T cell platforms in preclinical studies.

