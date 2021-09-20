Time for round 2: Illumina-backed VC snags $325M for its next fund

Illumina Ventures closed off its second investment fund with a total commitment of $325 million, offering fresh fuel to back a slate of startups that have already included a smorgasbord of companies, covering everything from diagnostics to biotech drug development and genomics.

Fund II brings the total investment under Illumina Ventures’ oversight to $560 million, which has been focused on early-stage companies. And it has a transatlantic portfolio that includes SQZ, Twist and Encoded Therapeutics.

“This larger fund enables us to pursue more ambitious projects in the US and Europe while building upon the strategies and core values that have been successful in the past,” founder Nick Naclerio said in a prepared statement.

Having started Illumina Ventures back in 2016, Naclerio came from the biotech that shares its name as their former SVP of Corporate and Venture Development…

