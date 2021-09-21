Explora BioLabs Opens New Preclinical Vivarium in S. San Francisco, Calif.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.: SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Explora BioLabs, a national provider of industry-leading preclinical vivarium research space and management services based in San Diego, opened a new facility here on Sept. 20, 2021. The new vivarium, located in South San Francisco, East Side, is Explora BioLabs’ sixth San Francisco facility (a seventh is expected to open in Dec. 2021). The new Haskins location provides biotechnology companies with fully managed off-site vivarium and research space, as well as access to local preclinical research services and Ph.D.-level staff. The facility allows researchers to focus on their science while Explora BioLabs’ staff handles the preclinical in vivo management, husbandry, logistics, and compliance requirements. Explora BioLabs facilities feature state-of-the-art equipment and operations, all of which are validated through AAALAC accreditation, NIH/OLAW assurance, and best-in-class health monitoring.

