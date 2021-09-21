Heron Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that Barry Quart, Pharm.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Poyhonen, President and Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:20 pm ET.

