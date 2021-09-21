HUYABIO Announces First Patient Treated in a Pivotal Study of HBI-8000 Combined with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with Advanced Melanoma

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), the leader in accelerating global development of China’s pharmaceutical innovations, announced today the first patient treated in a pivotal trial designed to measure the safety and efficacy of HBI-8000 combined with Bristol Myers Squibb’s anti-PD-1, antibody Opdivo® (nivolumab), in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The multicenter, randomized, double blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial entitled, "Study Comparing the Investigational Drug HBI-8000 Combined with Opdivo vs. Opdivo in Patients with Advanced Melanoma," will have a primary outcome of objective response rate and progression-free survival. Secondary outcomes include safety and overall survival. Opdivo® is a trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

