New Upgrades to Old Wireless Tech Could Enable Real-Time 3D Motion Capture

September 21, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on New Upgrades to Old Wireless Tech Could Enable Real-Time 3D Motion Capture

A wireless technology that is helping people find their keys and wallets could one day be used for precise and real-time 3D motion capture, thanks to upgrades developed by electrical engineers at the University of California San Diego.

Click to view original post

Related Articles