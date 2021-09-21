PYC Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations Highlighting Preclinical Data from its Ocular and Neurologic Development Programs at TIDES USA and OTS 2021

SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia: SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company combining two complementary platform technologies (selective drug delivery and precision drug design) to develop a new generation of RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced two upcoming virtual poster presentations highlighting preclinical data from its ocular and neurologic development programs. The first poster will be presented at TIDES USA 2021, an Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics conference, taking place September 20–30, 2021. The second poster will be presented at the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) 2021 Annual Meeting, taking place September 26–29, 2021.

