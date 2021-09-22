Dicom Systems Selected by UC San Diego Health to Manage Imaging Ecosystem

CAMPBELL, Calif.: CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Dicom Systems, a leader in enterprise imaging solutions that simplify IT workflows and interoperability, announced today that they have been selected by UC San Diego Health to help create seamless interoperability across their imaging ecosystem. This initiative will help transform imaging workflows and the backend infrastructure supporting them, ensuring health data is fully integrated, encrypted, and instantly accessible across the enterprise. "We are thrilled that UC San Diego Health selected the Dicom Systems Unifier platform. Transforming an imaging environment can be a daunting task for any size of enterprise, and we are humbled by the trust UC San Diego Health has placed in our team to assist them in this endeavor," says Florent Saint-Clair, EVP at Dicom Systems.

