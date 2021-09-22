Forge Therapeutics Achieves CARB-X Milestone for FG-LpxC LUNG Antibiotic Program

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Forge Therapeutics, Inc. (Forge), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives targeting bacterial and viral metalloenzymes, announced today that it has been awarded further support from CARB-X of an additional $1.36M in option funding to advance the development of its FG-LpxC LUNG antibiotic program to treat serious lung infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria including multi-drug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Forge has been awarded this support based upon the achievement of technical milestones for its FG-LpxC LUNG program.

