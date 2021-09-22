HelaPlex secures $500M Contract: Strategic Partnership with IndyGeneUS to Expand Blockchain Cloud-Genomic Repository

WASHINGTON: WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HelaPlex, the first Commercial Life Science Co-working Space with a built-in Accelerator for Life Science Startups & Virtual Biotech Companies, is committed to invest $30M USD to build a 50,000 Sq. Ft. Commercial BSL-3 cGLP Wet Lab with state-of-art office space for IndyGeneUS AI – including the purchase of +12 Illumina Novaseq 6000 Sequencing Systems and +4 Berkeley Lights Beacon Optofluidic Systems to jumpstart the build-out of their cloud-genomic repository to secure U.S. government contracts worth over $1B. Their agreement is estimated to generate a gross revenue of $500M USD within the first 4-years of their membership at HelaPlex in Philadelphia, Pa.

