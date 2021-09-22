ICBII Announces Approval of Its 7th Patent on Blood-Brain Barrier Permeable Technology, Moving Closer to Clinical Trials on its drugs for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Other Neuro-Degenerative Diseases

September 22, 2021

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative California Biosciences International, Inc., ("ICBII"), has announced the approval of its 7th patent for Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Permeable Peptide Compositions. Approval of this patent further strengthens Company’s IP portfolio of its SMART* Molecules technology and brings the management closer to the clinical trials. ICBII’s SMART molecules technology is blazing the path to non-invasively diagnosis and potentially curing brain diseases by delivering drugs to targeted sites that has not been possible so far.
