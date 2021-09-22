LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative California Biosciences International, Inc., ("ICBII"), has announced the approval of its 7th patent for Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Permeable Peptide Compositions. Approval of this patent further strengthens Company’s IP portfolio of its SMART* Molecules technology and brings the management closer to the clinical trials. ICBII’s SMART molecules technology is blazing the path to non-invasively diagnosis and potentially curing brain diseases by delivering drugs to targeted sites that has not been possible so far.
Click here to view original post
ICBII Announces Approval of Its 7th Patent on Blood-Brain Barrier Permeable Technology, Moving Closer to Clinical Trials on its drugs for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Other Neuro-Degenerative Diseases
LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative California Biosciences International, Inc., ("ICBII"), has announced the approval of its 7th patent for Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Permeable Peptide Compositions. Approval of this patent further strengthens Company’s IP portfolio of its SMART* Molecules technology and brings the management closer to the clinical trials. ICBII’s SMART molecules technology is blazing the path to non-invasively diagnosis and potentially curing brain diseases by delivering drugs to targeted sites that has not been possible so far.