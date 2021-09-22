Kintara Reports Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Study of VAL-083 as Adjuvant Therapy for Newly-Diagnosed GBM Patients

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer therapies for patients who are failing, or are resistant to, current treatment regimens today announced topline data results from the newly-diagnosed adjuvant arm of its open-label, Phase 2 clinical study being conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson) in Houston, Texas. The Phase 2 trial was a two-arm, biomarker-driven study testing VAL-083 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients who have an unmethylated promoter of the methylguanine DNA-methyltransferase (MGMT) gene. The Company previously announced (July 2021) topline data results from the recurrent GBM arm of the study which provided important safety and efficacy data to support the continued evaluation of VAL-083 as a treatment option for GBM.

