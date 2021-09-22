SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced that it will present a company overview and business update at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of MEI Pharma’s website at http://www.meipharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on MEI Pharma’s website for at least 30 days after the live event concludes.
Click here to view original post
MEI Pharma to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced that it will present a company overview and business update at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of MEI Pharma’s website at http://www.meipharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on MEI Pharma’s website for at least 30 days after the live event concludes.