MEI Pharma to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced that it will present a company overview and business update at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of MEI Pharma’s website at http://www.meipharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on MEI Pharma’s website for at least 30 days after the live event concludes.

