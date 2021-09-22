Model Medicines announces preclinical data in study of orally available lead therapeutic (MDL-001) against COVID-19, in partnership with Scripps Research and Mount Sinai, demonstrating efficacy against primary endpoint

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Model Medicines, an AI/ML pharmaceutical company, today announced preclinical data from a study of their orally available MDL-001 small molecule therapeutic against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. In a live virus preclinical mouse study, once daily oral dosing of MDL-001 protected mice against COVID-19 mediated weight loss, a primary endpoint for COVID-19 in mice, in a statistically significant manner relative to vehicle (two-way ANOVA, P < 0.05). Furthermore, once daily, oral dosing of MDL-001 was found to be non-inferior to twice daily, subcutaneous dosing of remdesivir relative to the primary endpoint. MDL-001 was evaluated at the human equivalent dose previously shown to be safe and well tolerated, with no grade three or grade four adverse events, in a Phase 1 clinical trial in human subjects.
