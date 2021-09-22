As part of their larger initiative to understand the effects of space conditions on different organisms, NASA has awarded $2 million to Sanford Burnham Prebys assistant professor Karen Ocorr.
Sanford Burnham Prebys professor Karen Ocorr awarded $2 million from NASA to study flies in space
