NuVasive Opens East Coast Experience Center in New York Metropolitan Area

September 23, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the opening of its East Coast Experience Center in the New York metropolitan area, expanding opportunities to train more surgeons and change more patient lives.
