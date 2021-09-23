Salk neuroscientist Kay Tye selected as Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator

LA JOLLA—Salk Professor Kay Tye has been selected as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) investigator, joining a prestigious group of more than 250 HHMI investigators across the United States who are tackling important scientific questions.

“Kay’s research has broken new ground in creating both mathematical models and conceptual frameworks for how individuals regulate their social needs,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “Her appointment to HHMI investigator is well deserved, and we are honored that HHMI will join us in supporting her research here at Salk.”

Tye, who is a member of the Systems Neurobiology Laboratory and holds the Wylie Vale Chair, is known for her seminal work on the neural-circuit basis of emotion that leads to motivated behaviors such as social interaction, reward-seeking and avoidance. She has pioneered the field of social homeostasis – understanding how individuals regulate their social environments, how they know their rank…

Click here to view original post