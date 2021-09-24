Kintara Announces $15.0 million Offering of Common Stock and Warrants Priced at a Premium to Market

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer therapies for patients who are failing, or are resistant to, current treatment regimens today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors to raise approximately $15 million in gross proceeds, before placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by Kintara, through the issuance of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) and investor warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,000,000 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) is being sold together with one investor warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.25. The investor warrants have an exercise price of $1.25…

