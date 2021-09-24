Trevor Bedford, Cigall Kadoch among this year’s incoming HHMI investigators

Trevor Bedford

The Howard Hughes Medical Institute — the nonprofit known for doling out generous investigator awards to biopharma’s rising stars — has selected its Class of 2021.

This year’s list of 33 investigators features some noteworthy names, including Fred Hutchinson’s Trevor Bedford, who sounded the alarm on the first known community transmission of Covid-19 in the US last February; Foghorn founder and Dana Farber researcher Cigall Kadoch, who recently joined Endpoints News for a panel discussion during #ESMO21; and award-winning Johns Hopkins stem cell researcher Xin Chen.

Cigall Kadoch

“HHMI is committed to giving outstanding biomedical scientists the time, resources, and freedom they need to explore uncharted scientific territory,” president Erin O’Shea said in a statement.

So far, the institute has churned out 32 Nobel Prize winners, including gene therapy pioneer…

