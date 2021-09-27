Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Data for Rezafungin at IDWeek 2021

September 27, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Data for Rezafungin at IDWeek 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it will present new clinical and non-clinical data in three on-demand poster presentations, including data on rezafungin clinical safety and pharmacokinetics in people with hepatic impairment, at IDWeek taking place virtually from September 29-October 3, 2021.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 ReSPECT Trial of Rezafungin for Prevention of Invasive Fungal Disease in Patients Undergoing Allogeneic Blood and Marrow Transplantation

May 20, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 ReSPECT Trial of Rezafungin for Prevention of Invasive Fungal Disease in Patients Undergoing Allogeneic Blood and Marrow Transplantation

SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral inf… […]

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference

June 11, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announc… […]