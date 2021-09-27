Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 29th, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced today that it will participate in the Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference.
