Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 29th, 2021

September 27, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 29th, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced today that it will participate in the Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Sorrento Announces Promising Results in a Publication Detailing of Salicyn-30 and Other Salicylanilides in Reducing SARS-CoV?2 Replication and Suppressing Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model

August 4, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Announces Promising Results in a Publication Detailing of Salicyn-30 and Other Salicylanilides in Reducing SARS-CoV?2 Replication and Suppressing Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), in collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla, today announced that the American Chemical Society has published the article “Salicylanilides Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Suppress Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model,”… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

August 9, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain and COVID-19, announced today the availability of a presentation on its corporate website to provide an overview of Sorrento’s proprietary mRNA… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

SORRENTO COLLABORATES WITH MABPHARM ON DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ACE-MAB? TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19

March 24, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on SORRENTO COLLABORATES WITH MABPHARM ON DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ACE-MAB? TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with China-based antibody biopharmaceutical company, Mabpharm Limited (Hong Kong S… […]