Ensysce Biosciences Announces $15 Million Convertible Note Financing

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors (“Investors”) in the form of senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) and warrants exercisable for Ensysce common stock (the “Warrants”) in a private placement for an aggregate investment of $15 million. An initial funding by the Investors occurred on September 24, 2021, for $5 million prior to fees and offering expenses.

