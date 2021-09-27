Ensysce Biosciences Announces $15 Million Convertible Note Financing

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors (“Investors”) in the form of senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) and warrants exercisable for Ensysce common stock (the “Warrants”) in a private placement for an aggregate investment of $15 million. An initial funding by the Investors occurred on September 24, 2021, for $5 million prior to fees and offering expenses.
Related Articles
Ensysce Biosciences to Host Satellite Symposium with Dr. Jeffrey Gudin at PAINWeek 2021 on September 9, 2021
August 19, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Ensysce Biosciences to Host Satellite Symposium with Dr. Jeffrey Gudin at PAINWeek 2021 on September 9, 2021
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, today announced it will sponsor a satellite symposium at … […]
Ensysce Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates
August 16, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Ensysce Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021… Click here to view original post… […]