Evofem Biosciences Announces Publication in Peer-Reviewed Journal Advances in Therapy

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that a manuscript on the variability of contraceptive clinical trial design and its impact on efficacy outcomes has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Advances in Therapy. "The high degree of variation in the design of contraceptive clinical trials makes comparison of efficacy outcomes challenging, particularly when comparing non-hormonal versus hormonal contraception," said David L. Einsenberg, MD, of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, and an author of the paper. "Health care providers should be aware of the nuances in trial design that make direct comparisons about relative efficacy challenging in order to effectively counsel patients choosing a contraceptive method."

