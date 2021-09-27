WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO: WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophth Biotechnology Ltd., a fully-integrated genomic medicines company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapies, announced the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the Phase II Suzhou Biomedical Industrial Park (BioBAY) in Suzhou, China. The 8,000 square-meter gene therapy-focused current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) production facility includes two drug substance production suites, two filling lines, a cell banking suite, a technology transfer laboratory and a quality-control laboratory. Neurophth’s proprietary manufacturing processes will take advantage of single-use equipment to aid in quick and effective product changeovers and equipment cleaning. The Suzhou facility has already employed over 100 employees.
Neurophth Announces the Completion of GMP Manufacturing Facility for Gene Therapy Products According to International Standards
WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO: WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophth Biotechnology Ltd., a fully-integrated genomic medicines company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapies, announced the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the Phase II Suzhou Biomedical Industrial Park (BioBAY) in Suzhou, China. The 8,000 square-meter gene therapy-focused current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) production facility includes two drug substance production suites, two filling lines, a cell banking suite, a technology transfer laboratory and a quality-control laboratory. Neurophth’s proprietary manufacturing processes will take advantage of single-use equipment to aid in quick and effective product changeovers and equipment cleaning. The Suzhou facility has already employed over 100 employees.