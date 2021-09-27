Neurophth Announces the Completion of GMP Manufacturing Facility for Gene Therapy Products According to International Standards

WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO: WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophth Biotechnology Ltd., a fully-integrated genomic medicines company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapies, announced the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the Phase II Suzhou Biomedical Industrial Park (BioBAY) in Suzhou, China. The 8,000 square-meter gene therapy-focused current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) production facility includes two drug substance production suites, two filling lines, a cell banking suite, a technology transfer laboratory and a quality-control laboratory. Neurophth’s proprietary manufacturing processes will take advantage of single-use equipment to aid in quick and effective product changeovers and equipment cleaning. The Suzhou facility has already employed over 100 employees.

