Randomized trial demonstrates whole-genome sequencing leads to precision care for critically ill infants

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) scientists, together with investigators from five children’s hospital across the US, have co-authored a study published today in JAMA Pediatrics reporting findings from the NICUSeq Randomized Time-Delayed Trial. Results show that use of clinical whole-genome sequencing (cWGS) outperforms usual care by two-fold both in terms of diagnostic efficacy and change of clinical management of acutely ill newborns suspected of having a genetic condition. The data support the widespread adoption and implementation of cWGS for newborns in crisis.

