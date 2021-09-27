Senhwa Announces Acceptance of Early Positive COVID-19 Phase II Study Abstract for Presentation at the ISIRV-WHO Conference

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO: Early Positive Phase 2 efficacy and safety data are both statistically significant and clinically meaningful. No SAE related to Silmitasertib was reported. Silmitasertib is a host-directed antiviral and an anti-inflammatory investigational therapy expected to be effective against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. Silmitasertib is the first Taiwan biotech company’s innovative drug to demonstrate efficacy in COVID-19 patients. TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a drug development company focusing on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and novel coronaviruses, today announced the acceptance of early positive Phase 2 efficacy and safety data abstract for Silmitasertib in moderate COVID-19 patients at the ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference-COVID-19, Influenza and RSV: Surveillance-informed prevention and treatment being held on 19-21 October, 2021. The ongoing Phase 2 trial data will be presented at the conference.

