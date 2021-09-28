More Texas K-12 School Districts Turn to Award Winning Biodefense Air Filter to Protect Air Streams Against COVID-19 Variants and Future Airborne Threats

HOUSTON: TEXAS EDUCATION AGENCY DATA FROM SLIDELL AND GALVESTON ISDs SHOW IVP HELPS STOP INFECTION RATES AND KEEP SCHOOLS OPEN Conroe ISD, San Angelo ISD, Ricardo ISD, San Diego ISD, and Episcopal High School (Houston, TX) join Forth Worth ISD, Hogg ISD, Comal ISD, Banquette ISD, Houston ISD, Galveston ISD and Slidell ISD to install IVP’s "Catch and Kill" ™ Technology HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – September 28, 2021 – Houston-based Integrated Viral Protection (IVP), announced more examples of installations across the US and in COVID-19 hot spots across schools in Texas. Some of the worst hit school districts, like Conroe ISD, now have Board approval to install the IVP units as an additional layer of protection to help teachers, students and staff breathe with confidence.

