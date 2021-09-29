ATEC Expands Platform with Launch of InVictus® OsseoScrew® Expandable Spinal Fixation

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #ATEC–Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today the launch of the InVictus OsseoScrew Expandable Spinal Fixation System. InVictus OsseoScrew has been designed to be an alternative to the conventional use of cemented fenestrated screws for patients with compromised bone. The system is intended to restore spinal column integrity, even in the absence of fusion,

Click here to view original post