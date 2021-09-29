BioAtla Announces Private Placement of 2.7 Million Shares

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into stock purchase agreements with a group of institutional investors in connection with a private placement of its common stock. The Company will issue 2.7 million shares of common stock for a purchase price of $28 per share. The transaction is expected to result in gross proceeds to the Company of $75.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily to advance clinical development, medical affairs and commercial preparation, and for general corporate purposes.

