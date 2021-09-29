Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Data for Rezafungin at TIMM Congress

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it will present new clinical and non-clinical data in two poster presentations at the 10th Congress on Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) taking place in-person in Aberdeen, Scotland and virtually from October 8-11, 2021.
