Kintara Therapeutics Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — https://www.kintara.com/ (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update. CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Entered into securities purchase agreements with healthcare-focused institutional investors to raise approximately $15 million in gross proceeds (September). Funding from this registered direct offering, which was priced at a premium to market, was consummated on September 28, 2021, and provides cash for ongoing clinical studies and corporate working capital needs. Bolstered patient enrollment opportunities in the U.S. by activating additional clinical trial sites for glioblastoma (GBM) patients for the VAL-083 arm of the GBM AGILE registrational study sponsored by the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR). Announced initiation of patient recruitment at first site (January) Reported activation of 15…

