Neurelis Announces Two Poster Presentations At The Annual Meeting Of The Child Neurology Society

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurelis, Inc. announced today that it is presenting two posters at the 50th Annual Meeting of the Child Neurology Society in Boston from September 29 through October 2. The first poster presents analyses from a Phase 3, long-term, open-label, repeat-dose safety study showing that VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) demonstrated favorable long-term safety and tolerability results in children (aged 6-11) and adolescents (aged 12-17) who have epilepsy. The second poster presents additional primary safety data and a post-hoc analysis from the same Phase 3 study, showing that 89% of children and adolescent patients with epilepsy used a single dose of VALTOCO within a 24-hour period (after initial dose of VALTOCO was given). VALTOCO was approved in 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters or acute…

