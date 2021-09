Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens Call for Grant Proposals to Fund Clinical Research in Hematology-oncology

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — To support clinical research needs using next-generation sequencing (NGS), Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced it is accepting new submissions for its Oncomine Clinical Research Grant. The latest call for proposals aims to provide funding for clinical research programs that leverage NGS in solid tumors and hematology-oncology applications. The Oncomine Clinical Research Grant awards independent clinical research proposals with up to $200,000 in reagents and general funding. Applications are reviewed for scientific merit and evaluated by independent and internationally recognized experts. Grant proposals are being accepted through October 25, 2021.

