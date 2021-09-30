Aethlon Medical Announces Contracting with PPD to Advance Hemopurifier Clinical Programs

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a company developing medical technology to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious disease, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), for PPD to oversee the company’s clinical studies investigating the Hemopurifier, Aethlon’s therapeutic blood filtration system, for infectious disease indications. Pursuant to the agreement, PPD will manage Aethlon’s ongoing study of the Hemopurifier for patients who are critically ill with COVID-19 (NCT04595903). PPD and Aethlon also can agree to include additional studies under their agreement.

Click here to view original post