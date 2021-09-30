Biologica Technologies® announces the presentation of ProteiOS® clinical data at the North American Spine Society 36th Annual Meeting in Boston

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Biologica Technologies, developers and marketers of ProteiOS® growth factor and OsseoGEN® cellular bone matrix, announced today the podium presentation, ‘Retrospective assessment of radiographic outcomes after implantation of a novel allograft growth factor combined with scaffold in patients undergoing XLIF, LLIF, and TLIF procedures’ will be given by Samuel A. Joseph Jr., MD, of the Joseph Spine Institute of Tampa, FL as part of the Innovative Technology Presentation(s) at NASS today.

