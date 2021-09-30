Evofem Biosciences to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference on October 12, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event being held in Los Angeles on October 12-14, 2021. Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021 Time: 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET) Location: Luxe Sunset Bel Air (Los Angeles), Track 1
