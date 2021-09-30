Illumina Expands Presence in Latin America

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced the creation of Illumina Colombia S.A.S. and Illumina México Productos de Biotecnología marking our commitment to expand genomics in Latin America and increase the level of support for our local customers and partners. "Colombia is the second largest country by population in South America and México is one of Illumina’s largest market for genomics in Latin America," said Nicole Berry, General Manager for the Americas at Illumina. "We have been investing in and growing and expanding our business in Latin America over the past few years. The time is right for us to increase our presence further in Colombia and México through the establishment of these local Illumina legal entities."

