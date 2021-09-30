Regulus Therapeutics’ Director David Baltimore Receives 2021 Lasker-Koshland Special Achievement Award in Medical Science

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that David Baltimore, Ph.D., a director of Regulus, is the recipient of the 2021 Lasker-Koshland Special Achievement Award in the category of Medical Science.

Click here to view original post