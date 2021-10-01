BioFluidica™ Announces Promising New Data for Identifying Fetal Aneuploidy Using the LiquidScan™, a High Throughput Liquid Biopsy Platform.

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioFluidica™, a privately held biotechnology company, today announced the publication of promising new data from its collaboration with Wright State University and Premier Heath, Dayton, Ohio, in the journal Prenatal Diagnosis. It shows that chromosome abnormalities (aneuploidy) can be identified in fetal cells isolated from maternal circulation during pregnancy using BioFluidica’s high-throughput, high-sensitivity microfluidic system, the LiquidScan™. "The data demonstrates the novel platform LiquidScan™ can capture and enrich circulating trophoblasts for diagnosing fetal chromosome abnormalities," said Rolf Muller, CEO of BioFluidica. "Our technology, coupled with an established technique like fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), has the potential for enabling non-invasive cell-based prenatal test (NIPT) for diagnosing chromosome abnormalities."

