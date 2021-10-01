BridgeBio Pharma Announces Updated Phase 2B Data for Encaleret in Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1) Demonstrating Blood and Urine Calcium Normalization in Trial Participants

PALO ALTO, Calif.: PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver meaningful medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, today announced updated results from its ongoing Phase 2b proof-of-concept, open-label study of encaleret for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1). Within five days of individualized dose titration in 13 participants, encaleret normalized mean blood calcium levels and 24 hour urine calcium excretion. The results are featured in an oral presentation titled ‘The Effects of Encaleret (CLTX-305) on Mineral Physiology in Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1) Demonstrate Proof-of-Concept: Early Results from an Ongoing Phase 2B, Open-Label, Dose-Ranging Study’ at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California on October 1 – 4, 2021.

