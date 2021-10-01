Poseida Therapeutics to Present at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2021 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nadsaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced it will give two virtual poster presentations at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, being held in Washington, D.C., and virtually November 10-14, 2021.

Click here to view original post