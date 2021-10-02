AnaptysBio Presents Updated Data From Imsidolimab Phase 2 GALLOP Trial in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that week 16 data from the GPP GALLOP Phase 2 trial of imsidolimab, its investigational anti-interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) therapeutic antibody, was presented at the 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. The oral presentation, titled “Imsidolimab, an Anti-IL-36 Receptor Monoclonal Antibody, in the Treatment of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis: Results from a Phase 2 Trial”, was presented by Dr. Johann Gudjonsson, professor of Dermatology at the University of Michigan.

