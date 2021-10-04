ContraFect’s New Phase 2 Exebacase Data Presented at IDWeekTM Demonstrates Rapid Symptom Resolution Among Patients with Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

YONKERS, New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq:CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, announces today new data from the Company’s Phase 2 study of exebacase demonstrating rapid symptom resolution among patients with Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus) bacteremia. These data were recently presented as a Late Breaker oral presentation at IDWeek™ 2021, that was held from September 29 through October 3, in San Diego, CA.

Click here to view original post