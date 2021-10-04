Mirati Therapeutics to Present New Research From its Innovative Oncology Pipeline at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced new clinical and preclinical research will be presented at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 7 – 10, 2021. The Company will present preclinical data evaluating MRTX1719, the selected clinical candidate from our MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor program, in MTAP-deleted cancer models.
