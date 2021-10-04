Progenity Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, of 13,333,334 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
