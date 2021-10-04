Progenity Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, of 13,333,334 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Click here to view original post