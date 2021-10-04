Sagimet to Present Data from Phase 2 FASCINATE-1 Trial of TVB-2640 in NASH at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif.: SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sagimet Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today that consolidated results from its Phase 2 FASCINATE-1 trial of TVB-2640 in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the U.S. and China will be shared at The Liver Meeting 2021 of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) to be held virtually November 12-15, 2021. Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, Director, NAFLD Research Center, University of California San Diego, and Coordinating Principal Investigator of the study, will present the results in an oral presentation entitled "Novel, first-in-class, fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor TVB-2640 demonstrates robust clinical efficacy and safety in a global phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled NASH trial (FASCINATE-1) conducted in the U.S. and China." Details about the Phase 2 study [NCT03938246] can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov.

Click here to view original post