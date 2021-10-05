Aruvant to Participate in 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be Held Online and in Person October 12 to 14, 2021

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland: NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Aruvant Sciences, a private company focused on developing gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that members of the Aruvant leadership team will participate in the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa which is taking place in person in Carlsbad, CA and online from October 12 to October 14, 2021. In addition, Aruvant will be a corporate sponsor of the upcoming 49th Annual National Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) Convention to be held October 12 to October 16, 2021, online.

